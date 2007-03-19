Aerogel Materials

The article on comet Wild 2's chemistry, as determined to date by the outstanding team of scientists, some of whose names were mentioned, needs an addendum (C&EN, Jan. 22, page 41). The all-important aerogel material that was at the heart of the particle capture mechanism on the spacecraft was prepared by Steven Jones of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA. The monolithic aerogels had density gradients from front to back for more efficient capture of particles from Wild 2, a synthetic feat not achieved previously.
Jones earned his Ph.D. and was a postdoc at Clarkson University before joining the JPL Stardust mission team.
Richard Partch
Potsdam, N.Y.
