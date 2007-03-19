Pittcon 2007
Despite angry weather, annual conference's registration grows
March 19, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 12
Debate heats up over DOE plan to transform nuclear complex and produce new warheads
Riding on record profits, BASF fits recent acquisitions into its expansive 'Verbund' business model
Novel engineered catalyst opens up alternative route to commodity polymer feedstock
Hambrecht, Holliday See Chemical Industry As Offering Solutions
Industry applauds DHS's proposed regulations, while lawmakers and environmentalists slam them