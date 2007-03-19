Akzo Divests Its PVC Additives

Akzo Nobel has sold its polyvinyl chloride additives business, which has annual sales of about $119 million, to the U.K.-based private investment firm Gil Investments. The deal includes plants in Eccles, U.K., and New Brunswick, N.J., that together employ 160 people. Akzo says only one business remains of the 14 it targeted for divestment in 2004: a methylamines and choline chloride unit with annual sales of $40 million.
