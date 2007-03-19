BUSINESS ROUNDUP

Rhodia has increased its capacity for isobornyl acrylate and isobornyl methacrylate at its Baltimore facility. The firm says the project raised capacity for these coatings and adhesives monomers by 50%.
BASF will add 10,000 metric tons of capacity to its neopentyl glycol plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, raising global capacity to 155,000 metric tons per year. Neopentyl glycol is an intermediate used mainly in coatings applications.
Mitsui Chemicals is acquiring Sekisui Chemical's toner resins business. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it does include Sekisui's goodwill and intellectual property related to toner binders for copy machines and printers.
Amcol International, a specialty minerals maker, has acquired Cardinal Health's Microsponge product line. Amcol says its health and beauty solutions subsidiary has been supplying the products, used to deliver active ingredients in dermatology products, to Cardinal since 2003.
DSM has acquired Pamako, a Swiss company with technology for the production of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene products. DSM plans to develop the technology for use in its Dyneema UHMWPE business.
Takeda Pharmaceutical will acquire Paradigm Therapeutics, a firm founded in 1999 by researchers at the University of Cambridge. According to Takeda, Paradigm owns a pipeline of drugs for pain relief, central nervous system disorders, prostate and breast cancers, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.
Lonza and Bristol-Myers Squibb have extended until 2013 a supply agreement under which Lonza manufactures the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Orencia, the drugmaker's biologic treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Lonza began the production last year at its Portsmouth, N.H., facility.
