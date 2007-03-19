Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

March 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rhodia has increased its capacity for isobornyl acrylate and isobornyl methacrylate at its Baltimore facility. The firm says the project raised capacity for these coatings and adhesives monomers by 50%.

BASF will add 10,000 metric tons of capacity to its neopentyl glycol plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, raising global capacity to 155,000 metric tons per year. Neopentyl glycol is an intermediate used mainly in coatings applications.

Mitsui Chemicals is acquiring Sekisui Chemical's toner resins business. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it does include Sekisui's goodwill and intellectual property related to toner binders for copy machines and printers.

Amcol International, a specialty minerals maker, has acquired Cardinal Health's Microsponge product line. Amcol says its health and beauty solutions subsidiary has been supplying the products, used to deliver active ingredients in dermatology products, to Cardinal since 2003.

DSM has acquired Pamako, a Swiss company with technology for the production of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene products. DSM plans to develop the technology for use in its Dyneema UHMWPE business.

Takeda Pharmaceutical will acquire Paradigm Therapeutics, a firm founded in 1999 by researchers at the University of Cambridge. According to Takeda, Paradigm owns a pipeline of drugs for pain relief, central nervous system disorders, prostate and breast cancers, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.

Lonza and Bristol-Myers Squibb have extended until 2013 a supply agreement under which Lonza manufactures the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Orencia, the drugmaker's biologic treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Lonza began the production last year at its Portsmouth, N.H., facility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Resilience acquires AstraZeneca’s Ohio plant
Merck KGaA to acquire lipid nanoparticle specialist Exelead
KD Pharma nets cannabinoid manufacturing assets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE