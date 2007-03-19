Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

'Bacterial Conversations'

March 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I was fascinated by the cover story on biofilms (C&EN, Oct. 23, 2006, page 17). Of particular marine ecological significance was the mention of a natural class of quorum-sensing inhibitors called furanones, reportedly discovered in the marine red alga Delisia pulchra in the late 1990s. While I take nothing away from this exciting discovery of unique biological activity—in fact I laud the accomplishment—a Medline search of Delisia retrieves articles by Peter Steinberg and others, none prior to 1996, in accord with the text of your article.

A few years earlier, William H. Gerwick and I, then at the College of Pharmacy, Oregon State University, Corvallis, were exploring the chemistry of Oregon seaweeds, including the red alga Laurencia spectabilis, which was collected intertidally from exposed, rocky locations. We published with our collaborators at Cornell University (Phytochemistry 1992, 31, 1723) the isolation and structure elucidation of a furanone from this alga identical, except for the secondary alcohol you show, to the diketone/furanone equilibrium structures on page 24 of your article. At that time, we did not know the biological function of laurencione, though it was produced by the alga in large quantities. Now, I propose that laurencione plays a role in algal avoidance of colonization by bacteria and/or barnacles. In retrospect, our Laurencia specimens were, at least on macroscopic examination, free of epiphytic or overgrowing organisms, more so than most Oregon seaweeds.

Matthew W. Bernart
Springville, Utah

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Osamu Shimomura dies at 90
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Earthworm’s Glow Unearthed
To Dye For

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE