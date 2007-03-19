Brummond Wins 2006 Akron Section Award

Kay M. Brummond, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, is the winner of the 2006 ACS Akron Section Award. The award, given annually, recognizes a young scientist working within a 400-mile radius of Akron, Ohio, who has shown exceptional promise in his or her career.
Brummond's research focuses on the development of new synthetic methods with an emphasis on organometallic processes and their application to the synthesis of biologically important compounds. She is also developing new strategies for the preparation of small organic molecules on a solid support.
Brummond received a $1,000 honorarium and an engraved plaque during the Akron Section's monthly meeting last November. She presented two lectures, "Transition-Metal-Catalyzed Reactions of Allenes" and "Reaction Discovery and Its Impact on Natural Product Synthesis."
