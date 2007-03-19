Chemical Jobs Inch Up In February

U .S. chemical employment in February increased slightly from January, but it was still well ahead of 12 months earlier, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. February employment totaled 871,200, up just 300 from the previous month but 5,700 ahead of February 2006. Meanwhile, the number of production workers declined by 400 from January to 503,100. The February total was down 4,600 from the year-earlier month.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter