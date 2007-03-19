DOE funds 13 solar projects

The Department of Energy has proposed spending some $168 million for 13 industry-led solar energy projects. The industrial partners that are planning, organizing, and conducting the three-year projects will match the DOE funds. The program is part of the Bush Administration's Solar America Initiative that has the goal of lowering the cost of solar energy to make it competitive with other electricity sources by 2015. Nearly all the projects involve new science and technology or new applications for photovoltaic systems. The projects include dozens of partners, several of which are from the chemical industry. For instance, Dow Chemical plans to lead a project team that is developing an integrated residential and commercial photovoltaic system in which solar energy generation materials are incorporated directly into roofing systems, exterior sidings, and fascias needed for surface protection.
