Degussa, Silpro Have A Polysilicon Plan

Degussa and the French firm Silicium de Provence, also known as Silpro, are planning side-by-side silicon chemistry facilities at an Arkema site in Saint Auban, France. Silpro will build a plant that relies on the Siemens deposition process to make high-purity polysilicon for the photovoltaic market. It is expected to open in 2009 with an initial capacity of more than 3,000 metric tons per year. Next door, Degussa will produce chlorosilanes, the feedstock for the Silpro facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter