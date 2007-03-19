Distributor Univar Acquires ChemCentral

The U.S. subsidiary of Dutch chemicals distributor Univar has agreed to pay $600 million for ChemCentral, a Chicago-based distributor of specialty and commodity chemicals. Privately held ChemCentral had revenues of $1.4 billion in 2006, making it one of the top distributors in the U.S. Univar says the deal significantly boosts its position in the U.S. by diversifying its customer base and product offerings and by creating opportunities for cross-selling.
