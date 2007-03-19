Dow Reorganizes Senior Leadership

Dow Chemical has unveiled a new corporate and business leadership structure intended, says CEO Andrew N. Liveris, to ensure "we have the right people, concentrating on the right tasks, with the right level of empowerment." A five-person executive leadership committee will define the company's strategic direction, investment agenda, and policies. In addition to Liveris, the committee includes Geoffery E. Merszei, chief financial officer; Romeo Kreinberg and Michael R. Gambrell, executive vice presidents; and Heinz Haller, senior vice president. Liveris also restructured the firm's business portfolio around eight groups, each led by its own president. The groups are basic plastics, basic chemicals, polyurethanes, designed polymers and latex, specialty chemicals including epoxies, specialty plastics, agrosciences, and hydrocarbons and energy.
