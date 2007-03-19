Glenmark And Dyax Form Biologics Pact

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, an Indian drug firm, has entered the biologics arena through a pact with Cambridge, Mass.-based Dyax. Glenmark will bankroll Dyax' research to identify antibodies against three targets that it provides. Glenmark, which will develop and commercialize those antibodies, calls the pact an important step toward broadening its pipeline in oncology and inflammation beyond small-molecule drugs. Glenmark expects the first product from the deal to reach the clinic in 2009.
