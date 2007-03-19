Advertisement

Business

Huntsman, Chevron Phillips Are Back In The ACC Fold

March 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 12
Huntsman Corp. and Chevron Phillips Chemical have rejoined the American Chemistry Council after walking out of the organization in 2003 over what they perceived as shortcomings in its advocacy programs. At the time, Huntsman CEO Peter R. Huntsman complained that "ACC's inability to deal effectively with its diverse membership makes reaching a consensus on issues of advocacy extremely difficult if not impossible." And Chevron Phillips' then-CEO James L. Gallogly said ACC would have to make substantial improvements in operational efficiency and advocacy efforts for his company to consider rejoining. ACC was headed at the time by Gregori Lebedev, who ended up resigning under pressure. Now under the leadership of Jack N. Gerard, the trade association has evidently proven itself worthy to the two firms. "We are pleased with the new direction and focus at ACC, and we are excited to be rejoining this dynamic association," Peter Huntsman says. "It is a new day at ACC, and we are looking forward to being part of it." ACC also announced that the sodium borohydride producer Montgomery Chemicals has joined the organization. Two large chemical makers that earlier left the group, Lyondell Chemical and GE Plastics, have not rejoined.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

