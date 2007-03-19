Pfizer Will Sell German Drug Plant

Pfizer CentreSource (PCS), the contract manufacturing division of Pfizer, says its Heumann PCS business will be sold as part of Pfizer's previously announced plan to divest its Feucht, Germany, manufacturing site. Michael J. Kosko, president of PCS, says Heumann produces specialty pharmaceutical chemicals such as high-containment and high-potency compounds. "The planned sale does not impact the fine chemicals and contract manufacturing business units, which focus on steroids and drug products, respectively," Kosko says.
