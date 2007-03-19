Advertisement

Materials

Polymer Chemistry Award Goes To Anne Mayes

March 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 12
Anne M. Mayes, Toyota Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will receive the 2007 Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award.

The award, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry and Rohm and Haas, recognizes and encourages accomplishments or innovations of unusual merit in the field of basic or applied polymer science by younger scientists.

Mayes will receive the award, consisting of a plaque and an honorarium of $2,000, during a symposium at the ACS spring national meeting in Chicago.

She is being recognized for her ability to blend theoretical and experimental studies to elucidate the behavior of polymers. She is currently working to harness general molecular assembly principles to create new nanostructured polymeric materials.

Her research has led to breakthroughs in an array of topics, including the development of electrolytes for lithium rechargeable batteries, cell-signaling biomaterials, fouling-resistant membranes for water purification, block copolymer films for nanolithography, weak polyelectrolyte multilayer assemblies, and a new class of pressure-processed plastics.

