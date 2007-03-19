Private Equity Firm To Buy BOC Edwards

The private equity firm CCMP Capital has agreed to acquire Linde's BOC Edwards unit, a maker of vacuum products and semiconductor manufacturing equipment and chemicals. The firms value the deal at $906 million, plus an additional payment of $86 million if CCMP succeeds at developing the business and later selling it. When Linde acquired BOC last year, it said it would review its options for BOC Edwards. CCMP Capital also has an investment in the inorganic chemicals maker PQ Corp.
