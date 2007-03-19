Solutia's Dequest Goes To Thermphos

Solutia plans to sell Dequest, its water treatment phosphonates business, to Thermphos, a Dutch manufacturer of phosphorus and derivatives. The price is $67 million in cash, subject to approval by the bankruptcy court overseeing Solutia's reorganization. Dequest had sales last year of less than $115 million, Solutia says. Under the deal, Solutia will continue to operate the plant in Newport, Wales, where it makes Dequest products.
