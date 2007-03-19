VWR International Explores Its Options

VWR International, the West Chester, Pa.-based laboratory supply company, has retained Goldman Sachs and Banc of America Securities to help explore strategic options. An investment fund managed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice purchased VWR from Merck KGaA in 2004 for $1.65 billion. VWR, which does business in North America and Europe, has annual sales in excess of $3 billion.
