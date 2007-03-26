Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Organic Chemistry Fellowships

March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
Advertisement

As past-chair of the Division of Organic Chemistry, I would like to respond to the three letters to the editor that addressed the gender distribution of Division of Organic (DOC) Fellowships (C&EN, Jan. 15, page 8). I would like to describe the fellowship competition, suggest that DOC consider whether its procedures may be improved to remove any inadvertent biases, and call for more active participation by the community in this program and in others that support our discipline.

The DOC executive committee administers fellowships that are donated primarily by pharmaceutical and chemical companies; there are a few special donors (organicdivision.org/fellowships.html). A nomination from the student's thesis adviser is supported by two additional letters, a résumé, and a four-page review by the nominee. A committee of two members of the DOC executive committee and one representative from one of the donors reviews the nomination packets and recommends a list of fellows to the executive committee for approval.

In the 2005-06 competition, 10 out of 48 nominees were women; one of 18 fellowships was awarded to a woman and one fellow had a female adviser. Concerns about this unusual result were discussed during the executive committee review. In the 2006-07 competition, 17 out of 59 nominees were women; three of 14 fellowships were awarded to women, two of whom had female advisers. In the more than 20 years that the fellowship program has been functioning, 68 of 319 fellowships have been awarded to women and 16 of the fellowship winners had female advisers.

According to the 2005 Survey of Earned Doctorates, 34% of chemistry Ph.D.s were awarded to women. However, only 25% of those degrees were awarded to women in organic chemistry (see www.nsf.gov/statistics/nsf07305/tables/tab2.xls). Thus, one might conclude that the DOC fellowship program is not egregiously inconsistent with the likely pool of nominees. Nevertheless, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the C&EN picture gallery was an attention-getter. Furthermore, it is not unreasonable to assume that the DOC selection process, like others (see J. Women's Health 2005, 14, 684), is unintentionally biased and can be improved. Consequently, I will take a list of suggestions for changes in the nomination and selection procedure to the next DOC executive committee meeting.

In conclusion, I would like to make two points. First, in all "contests," one must apply or be nominated to be considered. This means a reasonable amount of work for someone—in the case of the DOC fellowships, the nominee and his or her mentor must commit both time and thought. However, one cannot be selected if one is not in the applicant pool. Second, DOC is a volunteer organization and would be improved by input from more of the membership, particularly from members with diverse interests.

I strongly urge concerned members of the division to become actively involved in one or more of the DOC projects by conveying their willingness to serve by e-mailing the office of the current secretary-treasurer, Gary Molander, at orgdiv@sas.upenn.edu.

Kathlyn A. Parker
Stony Brook, N.Y.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE