Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Auxin In Action

Crystal structure shows how plant hormone interacts with proteins

by Sarah Everts
April 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ning Zheng
Credit: Ning Zheng

Fruit ripening, root branching, and even the flowering of some species are all nurtured by auxin, the plant world's most legendary hormone. Now researchers have finally figured out how this indole activates such a wide variety of plant processes (Nature 2007, 446, 640).

"It's amazing that plants all over the world are using auxin at this very moment," says research leader Ning Zheng, a biochemist at the University of Washington, Seattle. "And now we know the mechanism."

Charles Darwin was the first to be captivated by the action of this hormone, when he studied how plants reorient their leaves to grow toward light???yet another plant behavior that can be chalked up to auxin. Although auxin's molecular structure was identified in the 1930s, it took until 2005 before its biological receptor was finally pinpointed (C&EN, May 30, 2005, page 11). That receptor is a protein called TIR1, which shuttles proteins to degradation centers in the cell.

But this discovery left researchers scratching their heads about how TIR1's association with auxin could lead to a myriad of plant processes. The new X-ray crystal structure, solved by Zheng's graduate student Xu Tan in collaboration with Mark Estelle's group at Indiana University, provides a surprisingly simple answer.

At high enough concentrations, auxin nestles into a groove on TIR1. The presence of auxin dramatically enhances the association of TIR1 with a short peptide found in many proteins that block gene transcription.

The auxin-TIR1 duo pulls these gene transcription repressors away from their normal business and allows blocked genes to be turned on. An inositol hexakisphosphate cofactor located near auxin in the TIR1 binding pocket also lends a sticky hand.

Auxin can turn on such a variety of genes because the peptide that the TIR1-auxin combo binds is present in many different transcription repressors. By targeting the degradation of diverse repressors, auxin activates diverse plant processes.

It's a "beautiful" study, comments Bonnie Bartel, a geneticist at Rice University. "Not only is it the first plant hormone receptor-ligand structure solved, it is an entirely new type of receptor for protein degradation."

Typically, proteins are targeted for degradation by undergoing a cascade of phosphorylations. These chemical signals prompt the covalent attachment of ubiquitin proteins that then destine the protein to the cell's landfill site. The use of a noncovalent ligand such as auxin as the destruction signal is novel, notes Judy Callis, a biochemist at the University of California, Davis.

In fact, this new mechanism to target proteins for degradation may be operative in all eukaryotic cells, from plants to humans, Callis says. "Researchers in other systems should be aware of this possibility."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists identify a possible molecular mechanism of Rett syndrome
Controlling gene expression with light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sequestering A Key Plant Hormone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE