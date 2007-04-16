2007 Herty Medal Goes to Luis Echegoyen

Luis Echegoyen, chemistry department chairman and professor at Clemson University, is the recipient of the 2007 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually by the ACS Georgia Section. Echegoyen is currently serving as director of the National Science Foundation's Chemistry Division (C&EN, Nov. 27, 2006, page 21).
Echegoyen has made important contributions to supramolecular chemistry and surface science, as well as to electrochemistry and photophysics. He has mentored numerous students in the southeastern U.S., particularly Latino students, and has served in multiple advisory roles in ACS and NSF.
"The science that Luis has brought to the scientific community and beyond, during more than three decades in over 250 publications and almost 200 plenary and invited lectures, has all the hallmarks of a top-notch intellect at work with an attention to experimental detail that is only matched by his flair for identifying the contemporary challenges in chemical science," says J. Fraser Stoddart, Fred Kavli Professor of NanoSystems Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the California NanoSystems Institute.
In his award address during the ACS Georgia Section's annual Herty Awards Banquet in Atlanta in March, Echegoyen delivered the lecture "Some Fullerene Science and a Little Science Policy: Fullerene Chemistry and NSF.
