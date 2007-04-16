Separations Science
Molecular-beam methods and novel electrodes simplify analysis of mixtures
As homeschooling catches on, demand grows for a broader spectrum of chemistry curricula
Some drug discovery efforts are anything but 'academic'
For effective rules and regulations to be set, science must play a key role