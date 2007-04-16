81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium

The 81st meeting of the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry will be held June 24-27 at the University of Delaware, in Newark. The meeting will consist of technical sessions organized around 10 broad topics: colloidal glasses and gels, scattering, chemistry of colloidal materials, physics of colloids, rheology, catalysis and surface science, self-assembly, wetting and interfacial phenomena, biopolymers, colloid and interfacial phenomena in environmental systems, and colloid and interfacial phenomena in pharmaceuticals. The symposium will feature plenary lectures, a comprehensive technical program, exhibits from leading instrument suppliers, and special events. The scheduled technical program includes more than 400 invited papers and contributed oral and poster presentations.

Program & Special Events

The symposium will feature two plenary lectures. The first, "Self-Assembly & Immunity of Microemulsion & Polymer Networks," will be presented by Samuel Safran of Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. The second plenary lecture, "Gelation versus Liquid-Crystal Phase Transitions in Suspensions of Charged Colloidal Platelets," will be presented by Henk N. W. Lekkerkerker of Van't Hoff Laboratory for Physical & Colloid Chemistry, Utrecht University, in the Netherlands.

In addition to these plenary lectures, the 2007 recipient of the Victor K. LaMer Award (who has yet to be announced) will present a plenary lecture on Wednesday. The LaMer Award is sponsored by the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry to recognize an outstanding doctoral dissertation in the field of colloid and surface chemistry. Finally, the recipient of the Unilever Award for an Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science will present a lecture on Tuesday.

The poster session, which will be held on the evening of Monday, June 25, includes 75 contributions drawing from all of the session themes. A reception will accompany the poster session. Additional social events include a welcoming reception on Sunday evening, June 24, and the symposium banquet on Tuesday evening, June 26.

Finally, an associated short course on "Directed Self-Assembly of Colloids" will be held on June 28 after the congress.

Registration

Information related to online registration for the conference is available on the symposium website (www.engr.udel.edu/Colloids2007). The registration fee includes session attendance, conference materials, a book of abstracts, the Sunday evening welcoming reception, the Monday evening reception, the Tuesday evening banquet, and daily breakfast and lunch during the three conference days.

Early registration (by May 1) is $425 for ACS members, $450 for non-ACS members, and $150 for students/emeriti. After May 1, registration fees will increase by $50. There is no registration fee for guests; however, a three-day breakfast and lunch package is available. Guest tickets for the Tuesday night banquet can be purchased for $60.

Refunds will be granted for cancellations received on or before June 1, less a cancellation fee of $100. No refunds will be granted after June 1; however, any registered individuals who cannot attend may send a substitute.

Conference Housing

The state-of-the-art conference facility on the lightly wooded Laird Campus was fully renovated in 2006 and includes a full-service hotel and newly constructed, air-conditioned dormitories. Information about campus housing and parking can be found at the symposium website. On-campus housing reservation requests will be accepted until June 1 or until all rooms are taken.