Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shell will build a 155,000-metric-ton-per-year butadiene extraction unit as part of the petrochemical complex it is building in Singapore for start-up in late 2009. The company says it's already the world's largest butadiene producer.

Sasol will build a second plant in Sasolburg, South Africa, for the solvent methyl isobutyl ketone. Set to open in 2009, the plant will double MIBK output at the site to almost 60,000 tons per year. Global demand for the solvent is about 350,000 tons annually, Sasol says.

SolVin, a Solvay-BASF joint venture, is planning a second plant for polyvinylidene chloride latex, a packaging coating. SolVin currently makes PVDC latex in France; by fall it will decide whether to build a new plant, possibly at Solvay's site in Map Ta Phut, Thailand.

Cambrex will pay a one-time special cash dividend to stockholders of $14.00 per share. The dividend, totaling about $400 million, will be financed by approximately $300 million from the sale of the company's bioproducts and biopharma businesses to Lonza and $100 million in loans. The company also is eliminating its quarterly dividend.

Repligen has licensed compounds from Scripps Research Institute that may have utility in treating Friedreich's ataxia, a neurogenerative disease characterized by low levels of the protein frataxin. Repligen says the compounds may increase production of the protein.

Plextronics has received a $340,500 grant from the Pennsylvania NanoMaterials Commercialization Center to develop Plexcore PV. The polymer-based semiconductive inks boost the efficiency of solar energy cells, the firm says.

Lubrizol has opened a technology and commercial center in São Paulo, Brazil, to serve local personal care products makers. The firm's Carbopol thickening polymers are widely used in products such as shampoos, styling aids, and cleansers.

Pfizer and Renovis have extended their drug discovery and development pact to provide Renovis with research funding through June 2008. The companies are collaborating to develop small molecules that target the vanilloid receptor, which mediates cell signaling. The first drug candidate from the pact is expected to enter human testing this year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech to buy Regor’s CDK inhibitors
Partnerships Target Drug Conjugates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE