Chemtura Gets New Financial Officer

Chemtura has hired Stephen C. Forsyth as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 30, replacing Karen R. Oser, who has retired. The 51-year-old Forsyth was CFO of the structural materials company Hexcel, where he held several positions of responsibility. Hexcel CEO David Burges says, "Stephen has made many significant contributions to Hexcel since joining the company in 1980 in operation, business development, and financial positions. Although Stephen will be missed, we are pleased that Chemtura has recognized his abilities."
