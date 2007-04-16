ConocoPhillips Funds Biofuels Research

ConocoPhillips will fund an eight-year, $22.5 million research program at Iowa State University to develop new technologies for producing biofuels from nonedible biomass such as stalks and leaves of corn plants. The Houston-based oil company will make an initial $1.5 million grant in 2007 to support Iowa State researchers and additional annual grants of $3 million for seven years. State officials say ConocoPhillips is especially interested in fast pyrolysis, a process that uses heat in the absence of oxygen to decompose biomass into a liquid fuel.
