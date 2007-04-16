DSM Picks Nova For Rubber Process

DSM will start producing ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) next year with Nova Chemicals' single-site catalyst technology. "This exciting new generation of catalysts allows us to tailor-make specialty EPDMs that offer characteristics that cannot be reached with Ziegler-Natta technology," says DSM Elastomers President Bob Hartmayer. The company says the new elastomers contain high levels of 2-vinyl-5-norbornene as a comonomer and respond well to peroxide curing.
