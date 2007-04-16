Graduate students win environmental chemistry awards

The ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of the 2007 Graduate Student Award in Environmental Chemistry. This year's recipients are Arani Chanda of Carnegie Mellon University; Shihua Chen of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Yongjun Chen of the University of Cincinnati; Jamie deLemos of Tufts University; Yiran Dong of the University of Oklahoma; Jacqueline Hakala of Ohio State University; Laura Jacobs of Ohio State University; Dongwook Kim of the University of Illinois; Ran Liu of Carnegie Mellon University; Jeffrey McCutcheon of Yale University; Monica Palomo of Kansas State University; Toby Primbs of Oregon State University; Christopher Rego of the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth; Vaishnavi Sarathy of Oregon Health & Science University; Aditya Savara of Northwestern University; I. Marie Schreiber of Yale University; Nellie Shaul of Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; Emily White of the State University of New York, Syracuse; and Zhong Xiong of Auburn University.
Each winner will receive a one-year membership in the Division of Environmental Chemistry and a one-year subscription to Environmental Science & Technology.
