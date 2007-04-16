Heinrich Emanuel Merck Awardees Announced

Advertisement

Environment

April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Shuming Nie, Wallace H. Coulter Distinguished Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology; and Alexander A. Makarov, of Thermo Electron GmbH, in Germany, are the winners of the 2007 Heinrich Emanuel Merck Award for Analytical Chemistry.

The award is intended for chemists ages 45 or younger who are developing new methods of chemical analysis with applications that will benefit mankind.

Nie, who is known for his numerous contributions to the field of quantum-confined particles, is being honored for the development of multifunctional nanoparticle probes based on semiconductor dots for cancer targeting and imaging.

Makarov is being recognized for the design and construction of a hybrid mass spectrometer based on a novel electrostatic mass analyzer of the orbitrap type. The configuration allows for a wide range of analyses, from small molecules to proteins.

Each winner will receive 10,000 euros ($13,400 U.S.) during an awards ceremony at Euroanalysis XIV, the European Conference on Analytical Chemistry, to be held Sept. 9-14 in Belgium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

