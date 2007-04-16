Izatt-Christensen Award Goes to David Leigh

David A. Leigh, Forbes Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, is the winner of the annual Izatt-Christensen Award, sponsored by IBC Advanced Technologies. He will receive the award during the 2007 International Symposium on Macrocyclic & Supramolecular Chemistry, to be held in Italy in June.
Leigh's research is on new approaches to functional molecule synthesis and on the influence of noncovalent interactions on structure and function. He focuses on the use of hydrogen bonding to direct chemical synthesis, particularly the assembly of macrocycles, catenanes, and rotaxanes.
