John Dawson Receives Charles Stone Award

John H. Dawson, Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the Charles H. Stone Award, presented annually by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section. The award recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. who has made outstanding and valuable achievements in chemical research.
Dawson is being recognized for his research on heme-centered enzymes, particularly cytochrome P450. His proposal for the role of the cysteinate proximal ligand in facilitating cleavage of the O-O bond of heme iron-bound reduced dioxygen has become the accepted paradigm for how P450 generates its reactive ferryl intermediate.
Among his honors are the 2003 Southern Chemist Award, a 1997 Governor's Award for Excellence in Science from the South Carolina Academy of Science, a Camille & Henry Dreyfus Teacher/Scholar Award, an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, and a National Institutes of Health Research Career Development Award. He is editor of the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry.
