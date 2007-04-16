Lanxess To Spin Off Technical Services

Lanxess is advancing a plan announced last year to spin off its maintenance and technical services division on July 1. The wholly owned but stand-alone unit will be called Aliseca, a name derived from the Latin word "alisequus" meaning "winged servant," the firm says. The spin-off will allow for the more efficient organization of the 800-person division, says Günther Weymans, who currently heads the unit and will become its managing director in July.
