Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Moldable Metals

Sticky nanoparticles assemble into metal with plastic properties

by Bethany Halford
April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bartosz Grzybowski (stars and gear) © Science 2007 (lenses)
Golden stars and microlenses, each roughly 200 µm across, as well as a silver gear (800 ??m in diameter) made from the moldable metal
Credit: Courtesy of Bartosz Grzybowski (stars and gear) © Science 2007 (lenses)
Golden stars and microlenses, each roughly 200 µm across, as well as a silver gear (800 ??m in diameter) made from the moldable metal

Coordinating the assembly of just a few nanoparticles is no easy task, but corralling enough of the unruly particles to form a macroscopic material takes skilled scientific herding techniques.

Now, a group of chemical cowboys led by Northwestern University's Bartosz A. Grzybowski has developed a straightforward method for assembling nanospheres made of gold, silver, platinum, or palladium into moldable metal materials (Science 2007, 316, 261).

The new method employs long-chain dithiol cross-linkers to glue the nanoparticles to one another. The resulting claylike material can then be molded into myriad millimeter-sized structures that are electrically conductive.

Heating to about 50 ??C hardens the metallic clay into porous polycrystalline metal. Furthermore, the researchers can control the porosity, suggesting possible applications in separations science and catalysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique for injection-molding glass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle lattices stack up in solids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle-based ink helps create 3-D printed glass

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE