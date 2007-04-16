NSF Honors Shakhashiri

NSF's National Science Board named Bassam Shakhashiri as the 2007 recipient of its Public Service Award. Shakhashiri, professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is being honored for his "extraordinary contributions to increase public understanding of science." Known for his scientific demonstrations, his work includes founding the Institute for Chemical Education at UW Madison and developing a first-of-its-kind chemistry exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science & Industry. "I consider the award to be a charge to maintain my efforts to advance science and to communicate its value to the general public," he tells C&EN. "Science literacy enlightens all people, enabling them to make informed choices; to be skeptical; to reject shams, quackery, and unproven conjecture; and to avoid being bamboozled into making foolish decisions where matters of science and technology are concerned," he says. Shakhashiri will receive the award on May 14 at a ceremony at the State Department.
