Nanomaterials Advance To Market

Texas-based Zyvex has created a new company, Zyvex Performance Materials, to commercialize its NanoSolve materials. These materials include functionalized multi- and single-walled carbon nanotubes, along with nanotube-containing resins and prepolymers. The new company's headquarters will be in Columbus, Ohio, to be close to what the company calls the center of the advanced materials industry. Separately, Nanocor has signed up Sigma-Aldrich as a global distributor of its Nanomer nanoclays. Sigma-Aldrich will sell research quantities of less than 1 kg for use in developing high-strength, flame-retardant, and chemically resistant plastics.
