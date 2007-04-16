Obituaries

Lauterbur [+]Enlarge Credit: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Nobel Laureate Paul Lauterbur Dies At 77

Paul C. Lauterbur, 77, professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, died on March 27 of kidney disease at his home in Urbana. Lauterbur received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his pioneering work in the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). He shared the prize with Sir Peter Mansfield of the University of Nottingham, in England (C&EN, Oct. 13, 2003, page 12).

At the time of his death, Lauterbur was a professor of chemistry, biophysics and computational biology, and bioengineering at the Center for Advanced Study. He also was the Distinguished University Professor of Medical Information Sciences.

Lauterbur developed a rapid noninvasive method of obtaining images of the human body by using magnetic resonance (Nature 1973, 242, 190). The method uses two magnetic fields, one static and one with a gradient. The image is reconstructed by using what is called a "back projection" technique, which relies on the relationship between distance and frequency created by a linear field gradient.

"Through his life and his work, Paul Lauterbur exemplified ... creativity, passion, tenacity, and most important, commitment to mankind," said Richard Herman, chancellor of the University of Illinois. "Paul's influence is felt around the world every day, every time an MRI saves a life."

Lauterbur, who was born in Sidney, Ohio, received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, in 1951 and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962.

He was a professor in the department of chemistry at the State University of New York, Stony Brook, from 1963 to 1985; it was there that he did his Nobel Prize-winning work. He then joined the faculty of medicine at the University of Illinois and was associated with the university's Center for Advanced Study and its Beckman Institute for the past 22 years.

In addition to the Nobel Prize, Lauterbur received the following honors and awards: the Eduard Rhein Foundation Technology Award (2003); the National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society (2001); the Kyoto Prize of the Inamori Foundation of Japan, in recognition of lifelong research accomplishments in advanced technology (1994); the Order of Lincoln Medallion, the state of Illinois' highest award (1992); the Franklin Institute's Bower Award for Achievement in Science (1990); and the Albert Lasker Clinical Research Award (1984).

Lauterbur was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the American Physical Society.

Lauterbur is survived by his wife, University of Illinois physiology professor Joan Dawson, and three children. He joined ACS in 1952.

Miklos Bodanszky, 91, a peptide chemist who retired from Case Western Reserve University in 1983, died of heart failure on Feb. 7.

A native of Hungary, Bodanszky received a doctorate at the Technical University of Budapest and became a lecturer in medicinal chemistry. He left the country in 1956 and came to the U.S. to join Nobel Laureate Vincent du Vigneaud at Cornell University Medical College. Subsequently, he formed and led a peptide research group at Squibb Institute for Medical Research. From 1966 until his retirement in 1983, he taught at Case Western, where he was the Charles Frederic Mabery Professor of Research in Chemistry.

Bodanszky is best known for his strategy for building peptide chains by stepwise addition of protected activated amino acids. He applied this strategy to the synthesis of the peptide hormone oxytocin and to the first synthesis of the gastrointestinal hormone secretin.

He was the first recipient of the Alan Pierce Award (now the Bruce Merrifield Award), was honored by scientific societies in the U.S. and abroad, and was named a foreign member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. After retiring, he moved to Princeton, N.J., where he continued to contribute to the literature of peptide chemistry.

His wife, Agnes, who was also his coworker and frequent coauthor, died in 1989. He is survived by a daughter. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1956.

Stanley I. Burghardt, 84, a retired forensic chemist-criminalist, died of pneumonia at home in Palmerton, Pa., on Feb. 11.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Burghardt served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater from August 1942 to May 1946, achieving the rank of lieutenant. After his discharge, he completed an undergraduate degree at the College of the City of New York and then master's and Ph.D. degrees at Washington State University.

He spent his career as a research chemist at New Jersey Zinc and as a forensic chemist-criminalist in the crime laboratory of the Pennsylvania State Police, from which he retired in 1988. Burghardt was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists and a member of Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity, Phi Lambda Upsilon, Sigma Xi, the American Academy of Sciences, and the New York Academy of Sciences.

He enjoyed traveling, bowling, and playing bridge and duplicate bridge. He was a member, lector, and Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church in Palmerton. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1948.

Burghardt is survived by his wife, Gladys; a daughter and a son; and six grandchildren.

Paul L. Filter, 87, of Midland, Mich., a retired Dow Chemical employee, died on March 14 after a short illness.

He was born in Bessemer, Mich., and was a veteran of the Army infantry serving with the 32nd Division "Red Arrow" during World War II. He was employed by Dow Chemical in public relations and communications from 1949 to 1979. Filter was active in evangelism, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; three sons; and three grandchildren.

Ann P. Gallucio, formerly Ann P. Moffett, 60, an accomplished information specialist who was active in ACS, died on Jan. 11.

Gallucio received a B.A. degree in chemistry and biology from the University of Delaware in 1968 and an M.S. degree in information science from Drexel University in 1976. In her early career, she was an associate medicinal chemist at Smith Kline & French Laboratories and a biochemistry research associate at Bristol Laboratories. In 1973, she joined ICI Americas, where she was an information coordinator for Stuart Pharmaceuticals, a division of ICI. In 1984, she moved to the Pharmaceutical R&D Division of DuPont.

Gallucio was active in ACS governance in both local and national scenes. She represented the ACS Delaware Section on the ACS Council (1984-2001); served on the ACS Divisional Activities Committee (1987-91; chair in 1990-91), Committee on Committees (1992-97), Council Policy Committee (1998-2000), Copyright Committee (1998-99), and Admission Committee (1999); and was "Top Dog" of the Divisional Officers Group (DOG) in 1990.

She served as secretary/treasurer of the Chemical Literature Topical Group of the ACS Delaware Section, chaired the section in 1989, and edited its DEL-CHEM Bulletin for many years.

Gallucio was equally and enthusiastically involved in the activities of the ACS Division of Chemical Information, which she served as treasurer (1981-84) and chair (1986). As chair, she saw the need for an interim newsletter to inform the division of pertinent matters between the two consecutive issues of the more formal Chemical Information Bulletin. She published the first issue of CINF Newsletter in 1986. This was in fact a progenitor of today's CINF E-News. She joined ACS in 1976.

She is survived by two children, Jason E. and Lee E. Moffett; a sister; two nieces; and a nephew.

Robert G. Haldeman, 88, a retired chemist and fuel-cell pioneer, died on March 4, in Little Rock, Ark., after a long illness.

Haldeman was born in Philadelphia and earned a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in 1940. He spent the war years doing defense-related research with Gulf Research & Development, which led to an M.S. in chemistry (1949) and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry (1952), both from the University of Pittsburgh. During his graduate years, he was a fellow at Mellon Institute of Industrial Research from 1948 to 1953, where he worked on petroleum cracking catalysis.

Between 1953 and 1972, he worked for American Cyanamid in Stamford, Conn. There, he rose to be the manager of several sections of the Central Research Division. Among the projects he managed were the development of early fuel-cell technology and high-energy solid propellants for rockets. Projects under his leadership resulted in several dozen patents, including eight granted in his name. He authored or coauthored 12 journal articles and frequently contributed to research conferences and symposia.

From 1972 to 1974, he was manager of new project planning for Engelhard Industries in Menlo Park, N.J. In 1974, he became director of new project planning for NL Industries in Hightstown, N.J. From 1975 to 1983, he served as assistant to the president of products groups at UOP in Des Plaines, Ill. During these years, he became increasingly involved in technology transfer and also managed the successful cleanup of several Superfund sites.

His first wife, Jean Sturdevant, died before him. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; a daughter and a son; and three grandchildren. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1941.

Eugene C. (Gene) Hamilton, 95, of Wilmington, Del., died on Jan. 25 after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident on Jan. 11.

Hamilton was born in Cleveland and received a bachelor's degree in 1933 and a master's degree in 1937, both in chemistry from Western Reserve University. He worked from 1942 to 1974 as a chemist with Hercules. In 1966, he was awarded a patent on nitrocellulose dispersions.

After retiring, he worked at the Hagley Museum as a demonstrator at the steam engine and roll mill and was active in the 19th-Century School Program. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, receiving its Patriot Medal in 1978. He was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Hamilton was also an expert on the Mason-Dixon line. He gave lectures on the history of the line to a number of organizations and led a 9-mile hike on the line for the Wilmington Trail Club in 1980.

His wife, Phyllis, died in 1992. He is survived by his son, Eugene, and two nephews. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1937.

Philip Hogan, 81, a dedicated scholar, chemist, and science educator, died on March 19, in Akron, Ohio.

Born in Chicago, Hogan was a cum laude graduate of St. Mary's College in Winona, Minn. He received a master's degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and a doctorate in physical organic chemistry from Loyola University.

Hogan taught at a number of institutions during his career in chemistry. Between his master's and doctoral work, he taught at St. Patrick's High School in Chicago. After obtaining his doctorate, he started his college teaching career at St. Mary's University (then St. Mary's College) in 1959. After four years, he moved to Lewis University (then Lewis College) in Romeoville, Ill., and became full professor and head of the chemistry department. He taught organic chemistry until 1994 and supervised the research of many undergraduate students. More than 120 of these students went on to obtain doctorates, and 10 have become university professors themselves.

After retiring, he instructed students in the chemistry lab at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., from 1997 until 2003. In 2002, he received an honorary doctorate of humanities from Lewis University.

He is survived by his wife, Elvira; a brother and a sister; two sons, and three grandchildren.

Paul A. Koning, 49, a senior polymer technologist at Intel, died of cancer on Oct. 6, 2006.

Born in Royal Oak, Mich., Koning received a B.S. in chemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in 1980 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in 1988. He worked for Amoco from 1988 to 1999, first at the research facility in Naperville, Ill., and later at the Polymer Research Center in Alpharetta, Ga.

Koning began work at Intel in May 1999 as a senior polymer technologist in the Materials Technology Operation group. He was a leading Intel expert in polymeric materials and their applications in component assembly and packaging. He was instrumental in influencing key technical directions in polymeric materials development and in early supplier engagement for several generations of Intel package technologies. He was also a prolific technologist. At the time of his death, he had received 21 U.S. patents and had 15 patents pending.

A founding member of the Intel Polymer Network, the Intel Polymer Formulation Lab, and the Annual Intel Polymer Workshop, Koning was much sought after for his deep and wide knowledge in the field of polymers. He mentored many junior colleagues and several college graduate interns over the years.

He was very active in his church, serving as elder and adult Sunday school teacher for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cindy, and their two children, Brian and Daniel. He joined ACS in 1981.

Carl Moore, 87, of Midland, Mich., died Nov. 28, 2006, in Morristown, N.J., after a short illness.

Moore was born in Cleveland and attended Ohio State University, Oberlin College, and Case Institute of Technology. He moved to Midland in 1950 to work as a research chemist at Dow. He retired in 1983.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore; a son; and a granddaughter. An emeritus member, Moore joined ACS in 1943.

Robert M. (Milt) Silverstein, 90, a longtime professor at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry (ESF), in Syracuse, whose pioneering studies led to the development of the field of chemical ecology, died from heart failure on Feb. 26.

He was born in Baltimore and grew up in Staten Island, N.Y. He received a B.S. in chemistry in 1937 from the University of Pennsylvania and M.S. (1938) and Ph.D. (1941) degrees from New York University. He served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II and was sent to the Pacific Theater, where he rose to the rank of captain.

Silverstein worked for 21 years at Stanford Research Institute, where he made significant contributions to analytical methods, chemical synthesis, and flavor and fragrance chemistry. While there, he began his groundbreaking studies in chemical ecology and wrote the first edition of his textbook, "Spectrometric Identification of Organic Compounds." This enduring textbook is now in its seventh edition and has been translated into five other languages.

He is famous for his study of bark beetles, which began in 1964 and led to several scientific breakthroughs, including the first identification of an aggregating pheromone, a substance released by an insect that attracts others of the species to a given location.

In 1969, Silverstein moved to Syracuse, where he was appointed professor of chemical ecology in the department of chemistry at SUNY-ESF, the first position of its kind in the world. At ESF, he focused on developing the field of chemical ecology, publishing more than 200 research papers and seven books during his career. He was a founding member of the International Society of Chemical Ecology, and in 1974, he helped establish the Journal of Chemical Ecology, on which he served as coeditor until 1994.

Silverstein also received awards from Sigma Xi, ACS, the Entomological Society of America, the Freshwater Biological Research Foundation, and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

His professional career culminated in his election to the National Academy of Sciences in 2000. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1944.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Olive; one son; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Laurence Edward Strong, 92, retired Earlham College chemistry professor, died of congestive heart failure on March 8 after a lengthy illness.

Strong was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., and he graduated in 1936 from Kalamazoo College. In 1940, he received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Brown University.

As a conscientious objector and a lifelong advocate for world peace, Strong spent six years at Harvard Medical School doing research on blood proteins during World War II.

In 1952, he became chairman of the chemistry department at Earlham College, Richmond, Ind., retiring in 1970. For the next 14 years he continued at Earlham as a research professor and an examiner for the North Central Association of Colleges & Schools for the accreditation of Midwestern colleges. In 1993, he moved to Maryland.

He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received numerous awards during his teaching career and wrote or cowrote 71 publications. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1970.

Surviving are his companion, Jeanne Snyder; two brothers; four children; and five grandchildren.

Jerry Sik-Vung Ting, 89, of Fort Collins, Colo., who spent much of his career as a biochemist studying citrus juices, died on March 20.

Ting was born in Shanghai, the son of a prominent physician. At 19, he came to the U.S. to attend Emmanuel Missionary College. He attended Michigan State Agricultural College, now Michigan State University, and Ohio State University, where he completed his master's degree in horticulture and began a Ph.D. program in agricultural biochemistry.

After receiving an invitation to teach at the agricultural college of the University of Nanking, he moved to China in 1947, intending to stay to teach and advance the country's modernization. The civil war in China in 1949 forced Ting to return with his young family to Ohio, where he completed his Ph.D.

He was a research scientist for the Florida Citrus Commission and held an academic appointment with the University of Florida until he retired in 1983. His career was devoted to citrus biochemistry and juice-processing work that was important to the orange juice concentrate industry. He published numerous scientific papers and contributed to several books and textbooks.

He is survived by a sister and a brother, three daughters, and seven grandchildren. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1954.

Edward J. Walsh, 76, of Midland, Mich., died on March 26, after a brief illness.

He was born in Jamestown, N.D., and graduated from North Dakota State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry.

Walsh joined Dow Chemical's coatings technical service in 1953. He served in various research and development positions in Midland, as well as in New York City and Walnut Creek, Calif. He was named research manager for the Designed Products New Projects/Saran Group and transferred to Dow-Europe in Horgen, Switzerland, as research manager for coatings and monomers. He returned to Midland and later became technical director of designed latexes and resins research. He retired in 1992.