Perry McCarty Wins 2007 Stockholm Water Prize

Perry L. McCarty, Silas H. Palmer Professor Emeritus of Environmental Engineering & Science at Stanford University, is the winner of the 2007 Stockholm Water Prize. The award is presented annually to an individual, organization, or institution for outstanding water-related activities. These activities can include research, aid to developing countries, and efforts to raise awareness about water-related issues.
McCarty is being recognized for his pioneering work in the development of biological treatment processes, in particular anaerobic treatment systems, for municipal and industrial wastewater. His research has led to the development and implementation of methods to treat toxic chemicals in groundwater, especially chlorinated pollutants from industry. His current interests are aerobic and anaerobic biological processes for control of hazardous chemicals; advanced wastewater treatment processes; and movement, fate, and control of groundwater contaminants.
McCarty will receive $150,000 and a glass sculpture during a ceremony in Stockholm in August.
