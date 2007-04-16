Pfizer Seeks New Uses For Drugs

Pfizer has signed two pacts aimed at finding new markets for drugs in its pipeline. Caliper Life Sciences will conduct in vivo drug-profiling experiments for compounds in Pfizer's pipeline to determine whether new indications can be pursued for them. Under the one-year contract, Caliper will study the effects of acute or chronic drug dosing in mice. In a separate agreement, Melior Discovery will deploy its in vivo theraTrace indications discovery platform to determine the activity of Pfizer compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter