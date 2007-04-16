Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Rediscovering phytochemistry

April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

March 26, page 41: Nina Berova, winner of the 2007 Chirality Medal, is a research professor in the chemistry department of Columbia University.
April 2, page 62: Spinhenge@home, a volunteer computer project to calculate spin dynamics of magnetic molecules, was spelled incorrectly.

I ENJOYED PATRICIA SHORT'S article, "Brushing Up on Plant Riches" (C&EN, Feb. 26, page 27), which gave a good industrial overview rediscovering the value of phytochemistry. It is a shame, however, that the article did not mention the numerous European and Asian phytochemical academic organizations that have been promoting the field for decades.

The American Society of Pharmacognosy (ASP) and ACS copublication, Journal of Natural Products, provides current research on the subject and should have been acknowledged. ASP has held annual national and international meetings on various aspects of natural product chemistry for more than 40 years. A visit to the ASP website (www.phcog.org) will be instructive to all. I hope this hint will encourage the never-ending need to study nature for all its hidden chemical treasures. It is certainly not a new idea.

Ara Der Marderosian
Philadelphia

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting
HIST celebrates centennial with special issue
Call for papers: MWRM 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE