Rediscovering phytochemistry

I ENJOYED PATRICIA SHORT'S article, "Brushing Up on Plant Riches" (C&EN, Feb. 26, page 27), which gave a good industrial overview rediscovering the value of phytochemistry. It is a shame, however, that the article did not mention the numerous European and Asian phytochemical academic organizations that have been promoting the field for decades.
The American Society of Pharmacognosy (ASP) and ACS copublication, Journal of Natural Products, provides current research on the subject and should have been acknowledged. ASP has held annual national and international meetings on various aspects of natural product chemistry for more than 40 years. A visit to the ASP website (www.phcog.org) will be instructive to all. I hope this hint will encourage the never-ending need to study nature for all its hidden chemical treasures. It is certainly not a new idea.
Ara Der Marderosian
Philadelphia
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter