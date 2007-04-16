Roche, Transgene Sign Vaccine Pact

Roche and French biotechnology company Transgene will collaborate to develop products from Transgene's therapeutic vaccine program against diseases mediated by the human papilloma virus. HPV is associated with the development of precancerous lesions and cancer of the cervix. Under the agreement, Roche will fund worldwide development of TG 4001, Transgene's lead vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase II studies and is in planning for Phase III studies. Transgene will receive $17 million up front and $13 million as a milestone payment related to the Phase III studies. Further payments to Transgene may top $250 million.
