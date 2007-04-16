Advertisement

People

Sason Shaik Wins Schroedinger Medal

April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Sason Shaik, a professor in the department of organic chemistry at Hebrew University, Jerusalem, and codirector of the Lise Meitner-Minerva Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry, will receive the the Schroedinger Medal from the World Association of Theoretical & Computational Chemists (WATOC) for his outstanding contributions to the understanding of the chemical bond, reaction mechanisms in organic chemistry, and enzymatic reactivity.

His research interests include use of quantum chemistry, and in particular of valence bond theory, to develop paradigms that can pattern data and lead to the generation and solution of new problems. In 1994, he began studying oxidation and bond activation by metal oxo catalysts and enzymes, where his contributions have led to new predictions and the resolution of major controversies. He will deliver the award lecture during the WATOC meeting, to be held Sept. 14-19, 2008, in Sydney, Australia.

