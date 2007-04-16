Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

T. rex fossil harbors ancient protein

April 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A surprisingly well-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex leg bone has let loose some of its ancient protein, which researchers believe is collagen, a fibrous protein abundant in bone. When paleontologist Mary Higby Schweitzer of North Carolina State University and collaborators saw what appeared to be intact tissues in the 68 million-year-old dinosaur bone, collagen immediately came to mind. It had previously been identified in a 100,000- to 300,000-year-old mammoth bone—but that's much younger than their T. rex fossil. An amino acid profile revealed that one-third of the T. rex protein is glycine. This is telling because, in collagen, glycine is present at every third amino acid as a helical turn in the protein's structure (Science 2007, 316, 277). Atomic force microscopy measurements, hydroxylation, and antibody assays pointed to collagen too. But a clear-cut assignment required the sensitive ion-trap mass spectrometry of John M. Asara of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, in Boston, and colleagues. They also report several sequences for the T. rex protein that are most closely related to modern chicken collagen (Science 2007, 316, 280).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oldest mammalian proteome analyzed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule method identifies proteins in mixtures﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Method Probes Protein Conformation Changes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE