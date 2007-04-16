Terrence Collins Wins Award in Catalysis

Terrence J. Collins, Thomas Lord Professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University and director of CMU's Institute for Green Oxidation Chemistry, has won the 2007 Award for Excellence in Catalysis, presented by the Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York.
Collins has made extensive contributions in the field of catalysis. Using his visionary approach to ligand design and reaction analysis, he has developed a new class of oxidation catalysts for hydrogen peroxide activation based on the TetraAmidoMacrocyclicLigand (TAML) moeity.
Collins will receive a plaque and a cash award on May 16.
