Wacker Prize Goes to Yitzhak Apeloig

Yitzhak Apeloig, president of Technion, Haifa, Israel, and codirector of the Lise Meitner-Minerva Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry, is the recipient of the Wacker Prize, awarded every two years by the German company Wacker to a leading scientist in silicon chemistry.
Apeloig is being recognized for his outstanding achievements in the chemistry of organosilicon compounds. He and his research group developed computations that have led to the synthesis of compounds with silicon-silicon double bonds. This achievement opened the door for new silicon compounds that could serve as a basis for producing new polymer compounds with unique properties.
Apeloig is a pioneer in the use of quantum mechanics computations to predict physical and chemical properties of materials. Today, chemists use these computational tools regularly in their research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter