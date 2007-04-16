No Zero Gravity in orbit

A PICTURE CAPTION in the interview with Mae Jemison describes Jemison "performing experiments at zero gravity on board a space shuttle" (C&EN, March 26, page 39).
One physics textbook states that the force of gravity is reduced no more than 10% on the shuttle in orbit. Gravity holds the shuttle in orbit. Centrifugal force, due to inertia, equal and opposite gravity, makes things in orbit weightless!
James F. Jackson
Carlisle, Ind.
