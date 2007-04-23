11th Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference

The 11th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference will be held June 26-29 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. Its theme is "From Small Steps to Giant Leaps: Breakthrough Innovations for Sustainability." Conference participants will identify and discuss breakthroughs that have advanced or will advance green chemistry and engineering. They will also discuss what innovations need to take place in order for significant advances to be made.

Registration is available on the meeting's website, www.GCandE.org. The meeting registration fee includes access to the technical sessions, awards ceremony, banquet, poster session/luncheon, and the breakfasts/keynote presentations. Guest tickets for each of the special events may be purchased at an additional cost. Registration credentials may be picked up on-site in the registration area. Full-meeting registration before June 11 is $495; one-day registration is $275; and student registration is $175. On-site full registration is $575; one-day, $300; and student, $200.

Housing arrangements at the Capital Hilton must be made through the website by May 26.

Special Events. The National Science Foundation is sponsoring a premeeting workshop on Monday, June 25, titled "Breaking the Chemical & Engineering Barriers to Cellulosic Biofuels." Register at the meeting's website.

On Tuesday evening, participants are invited to attend the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Ceremony, which will be held at 5:30 PM at the National Academies building in Washington, D.C.

Student Program. On Monday, June 25, a premeeting introductory-level course will offer lectures from leading green chemistry educators on the topics of sustainability, green chemistry and engineering principles, energy, and renewable feedstocks. Participation in the workshop will provide students with background material to enhance their engagement in the conference. The cost of the workshop is included in the conference registration. In addition, the conference sponsors will host a student poster competition. Selected winners will receive travel stipends to attend a future green chemistry or green engineering conference.

Special arrangements have been made for student housing at a George Washington University dormitory for $32 per night for shared double rooms with shared baths. Two twin beds, linens, towels, a microwave, and a refrigerator are provided, but soap and shampoo are not. The dormitory is located approximately one mile from the conference hotel. There are subway stations near the dormitory and the conference hotel.

Please send an e-mail to greenchem2007@acs.org to request that your name be added to the student housing list; provide your check-in day and time and check-out day and time, and specify male or female. Same-sex roommates will be assigned; you may provide the name of your preferred roommate.