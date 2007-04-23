Advertisement

April 23, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 17

The chemical industry is finding ways to secure and expand global water supplies

Volume 85 | Issue 17
Environment

Keeping It Clean

The chemical industry is finding ways to secure and expand global water supplies

New Education Tools

Web-based social software is changing the way chemistry is taught

Cold Fusion Makes Its Case In Chicago

ACS Meeting News: After 18 years on the fringe, the field is still trying to gain respect

  • Environment

    Chromium Cleanup

    Forum highlights a potpourri of new strategies for remediating toxic forms of this metal

  • People

    Honoring Madeleine Joullié

    Organic chemist is a champion of women in chemistry

  • Business

    Refining Chemicals

    Petrochemical makers are looking beyond the ethylene steam cracker as a source of olefins

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Soil bacteria expand antibiotic arsenal

Business & Policy Concentrates

