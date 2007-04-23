Keeping It Clean
The chemical industry is finding ways to secure and expand global water supplies
ACS Meeting News: After 18 years on the fringe, the field is still trying to gain respect
Forum highlights a potpourri of new strategies for remediating toxic forms of this metal
Organic chemist is a champion of women in chemistry
Petrochemical makers are looking beyond the ethylene steam cracker as a source of olefins