Avantium And Sasol Collaborate On Fuels

Sasol Technology, part of South African oil and gas producer Sasol, and Avantium Technologies have begun collaborating in the area of Fischer-Tropsch chemistry. The joint effort aims to develop new catalysts to optimize Sasol's production of liquid fuels from coal or natural gas using Avantium's high-throughput instrumentation capabilities. Avantium was created in February 2000 by a consortium that included Shell, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Akzo Nobel.
