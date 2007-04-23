Braskem, Pequiven Detail Projects

Brazil's Braskem and Venezuelan state chemical company Pequiven have signed a letter of intent that advances two petrochemical joint ventures in Venezuela. One venture will build a $2.5 billion ethylene cracker and polyethylene joint-venture plant in Jose, Venezuela, by the second half of 2011. Braskem is also considering chlorine and polyvinyl chloride plants in Jose. The second venture calls for a $370 million polypropylene plant that was originally planned for El Tablazo, Venezuela. Additionally, Pequiven plans to build a propane dehydrogenation plant to make the propylene needed for the polypropylene unit.
