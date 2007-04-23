Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

ChemSpec India Charges On

Trade show preserves relevance despite smaller number of exhibitors

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN

The third ChemSpec India trade show took place on April 18-19 in the Indian business hub of Mumbai. The trade fair for sellers and buyers of fine and specialty chemicals attracted a diverse domestic and international audience who appeared satisfied with the event despite its being smaller than last year's.

In a comment representative of the reactions of many exhibitors at the show, Pankaj Kapoor, president of acetyls, ethanol, and specialty gases at Jubilant Organosys says, "There is less of a crowd this year, but the discussions are more substantial."

Ravi Raghavan, the editor of the Indian magazine Chemical Weekly, which was cohosting the trade show, says there were 2,000 exhibitors occupying 220 stands this year. Last year, 3,200 exhibitors showed their wares in 290 stands. Attendance numbers for the whole show were not available at press time, but Raghavan says that nearly 5,000 visitors showed up on the first day, whereas 8,500 came over two days last year.

The show's smaller size was largely due to increased competition from other trade fairs, Raghavan says. In particular, he notes that the pharmaceutical ingredients trade show CPhI India was held for the first time last December. "I am not surprised we had fewer booths," Raghavan says.

Companies from China accounted for about one-third of the exhibitors. Isabel Dong, a project manager for China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, says Chinese fine chemicals producers are curious about the Indian market. In recent years, she says, Indian pharmaceutical producers have been buying more and more chemicals from China.

But many Chinese fine chemicals producers selling to India still don't have a reliable agent to represent them in the country, she says. She further notes that being insufficiently familiar with India can be costly. Chinese companies, she says, have at times shared confidential pricing information with their competitors in India, mistaking them for potential customers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Industry Meets In Shanghai
Mumbai Tragedy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese Fine Chemicals Makers Discover How To Sell In India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE